Three injured in shooting on Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a shooting near Stone Mountain that left three people injured on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said that officers were called to the Texaco gas station at 6201 Memorial Drive around 2 p.m. to reports of a shooting. They arrived to find three people, each male, who had been shot. Police didn't say whether they were adults.

All three were taken to the hospital with injuries Vincent said were non-fatal - though it's unclear what condition the three were in.