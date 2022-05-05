2 hurt in connection to shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

Crime scene tape roped off the parking lot from other drivers.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after they said two people were hurt in connection to a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station Thursday evening.

According to DeKalb police, officers got a call around 3:50 p.m. of a person shot at the Valero at 5616 Redan Rd. The gas station is in a shopping plaza and sits right outside a food mart.

When they got there, police said officers found a man in his 30s with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital, where he is listed as critical, according to police.

While detectives were processing the scene, police said they got reports that another man in his 20s showed up to a hospital. He also had a gunshot wound, according to police.

At this time, investigators said they believe both injured men to be connected to the same incident.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene as investigators put down evidence markers. At least two crime scene investigation vans and two patrol vehicles were visible in the parking lot. Authorities also had two gas station pumps roped off, as well as much of the parking lot.

Police are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting and are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence on scene.