Stone Mountain shooting that left 1 man injured may be robbery related, police say

Police said details are still limited at this time.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is hurt after a shooting in DeKalb County, police said Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened at the Valero gas station located at 5616 Redan Road in Stone Mountain.

The shooting victim is a man, and DeKalb Police said he is still alive and breathing. Investigators said they believe the violent incident may be related to a robbery nearby.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages, so details are limited. Officers are still working to determine a clear motive.