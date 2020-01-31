STONECREST, Ga. — A 75-year-old woman who found herself trapped beneath a car in her own home is expected to survive, but one of the men in the vehicle has died from gunshot wounds he received moments before the crash.

Police provided an update on Friday to a shooting that happened the night before, adding that they had made three arrests during their investigation - one of them for murder.

The incident happened at Rue Fontaine Condos in Stonecrest around 9:30 p.m. Police said gunfire and the resulting injuries to two men riding in the area ended with their car crashing into one of the condos.

Photos: Car hits elderly woman in condo after driver, passenger shot Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia Condo damaged by car crash after shooting in Stonecrest, Georgia

Emergency responders had to rescue a woman, Janet Thomas, who was sitting inside the home when the crash happened. In the latest update, police said her injuries were moderate and that she is expected to live.

One of the men who was in the car, later identified as 20-year-old Khalil Winborn, is also expected to survive his gunshot wounds. However, the other man shot before the crash, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition on Thursday night, has since died from his injuries. Police haven't yet publicly identified him pending notification of family.

Gary Andre Davis

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

In the hours following the chain of violent events, police have arrested 20-year-old Gary Davis on charges of murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving a firearm and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) - possession with intent to distribute.

Police also arrested and charged 24-year-old Lonzell Marsh and charged him with VGCSA - possession of less than one ounce and possession of drug-related objects. A third suspect, 29-year-old Jacob Gardner was charged with VGCSA - possession of methamphetamine.

All suspects have been taken into custody and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Lonzell Amonte Marsh, left, and Jacob Gardner

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why