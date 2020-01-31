STONECREST, Ga. — Two men and an elderly woman are recovering after police say gunfire ended with a car careening into a DeKalb County condominium.

DeKalb Police Sgt. Davin Morgan said that officers were called to the Rue Fontaine condos around 9:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. They found two men shot - one of them multiple times.

They also found the car the men had been riding in partially inside a condominium and sitting on top of an unidentified elderly woman.

"Fire and EMS were on-scene," Morgan said. "From what I understand, she was entrapped under the vehicle at some point.

Police said the elderly woman had to be rescued from the wreckage and survived her injuries. The shooting victims also survived; though the person shot multiple times was said to be in critical condition when he was taken from the scene. The other victim's exact condition wasn't released but he was stable, Morgan said.

"There are, at this time, no suspects in custody," Morgan said. "Detectives are on scene continuing to determine what happened."

DeKalb Police are responding to a shooting connected to a car crash late Thursday night.

The location of the shooting and crash was in the city of Stonecrest not far from the Panola Road exit from I-20.

