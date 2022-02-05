Street racing concerns alarm Gwinnett County neighborhood, more than 80 arrests made in latest bust

Gwinnett County Police said 26 cars and five guns were recovered after Sunday's street racing bust

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than 80 people were arrested in connection with street racing Sunday, and 20 of them were juveniles according to police. The bust happened right across the street from a Gwinnett County church. Pastor Harper Price, who oversees Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, said he had not seen or heard the street racers close by, but he has seen the effects.

"It's mostly just concern from the parents," Price said. "We have a lot of families that live in the area, and they’re obviously concerned about what goes on. We have a lot of people that walk to church and go right through that intersection, so that’s extremely concerning.”

Price said he met with his staff to better monitor conditions as kids get out of school for summer vacation. Circular tire markings show where the street racers were driving at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners.

Gwinnett Police said 26 vehicles were impounded and five handguns were recovered. Among the 88 people arrested, the 20 juveniles arrested were later released to their parents or guardians, and a pizza deliver driver's vehicle was damaged during the chaos.

Gwinnett County Police Officer Hideshi Valle said it can be challenging to conduct a street racing bust, especially ones so expansive. It usually takes multiple agencies working together to pull it off.

“Being able to get officers in the area when they’re currently doing their activity because as we know, they like to speed," Valle said. "They like to race, and if we don’t get there in time, a lot of them do get away and set up in other locations.”

Valle said juveniles caught in street racing activities could potentially be prohibited from getting their license. She urged those wanting to participate in street racing to do so at a local race track or another location other than public streets.

“It damages our roadways, and then our taxpayers have to pay for the damages to fix the roadways," Valle said. "When the roads are closed, it creates traffic in other areas. We try and have a proactive approach of their activity and where they set up. We hope our parents of those juveniles will speak to those children about the dangers of illegal activity to include racing.”

Five people were arrested in connection to street racing last month in Gwinnett County. Illegal street racing continues to be a troubling trend in metro Atlanta. The city of Peachtree Corners installed surveillance cameras at the intersection near Price's church. However, he's worried about a potential violation of privacy and he said he wasn't sure if the cameras actually deter criminal activity.

"It's even shown with these previous racers that it didn't help because they just covered up their license plates," Price said.

At the state level, Governor Brian Kemp created the Crime Suppression Unit within the Georgia Department of Public Safety in response to a rise in crime and illegal street racing. Kemp also signed HB 534 and HB 1216, which enhances penalties for those fleeing from law enforcement. According to state officials, since April 2021, the unit has stopped more than 25,000 vehicles and impounded more than 1,300 vehicles valued at more than $7 million. The unit has also issued nearly 36,000 citations and warnings and recovered 232 guns.

Price hopes more deterrents are put in place before the risks turn into tragedy.

"My biggest concern is that somebody is going to make a mistake, go too fast, take a turn too quickly, get frustrated, maybe take a shot on their own out of frustration, that something more terrible than a ticket or night in jail is going to occur," Price said. "My biggest hope though is the same one we have here at the church, which is while sin is revealed, so is God’s grace in the face of Jesus Christ.”