Two street racing incidents wreak havoc in Atlanta, neighbors say

Authorities said both incidents happened within an hour of each other Friday.

ATLANTA — After what has seemed like weeks of little to no reports of street racing the sounds of revving engines and burning rubber could be heard across Atlanta early into the weekend.

From Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood to Piedmont Heights, authorities said they responded to two separate street racing incidents within an hour of each other Friday night.

Law enforcement said the first incident happened at 10 p.m. at Buford Highway and Lenox Road where a large group of people gathered around a vehicle doing donuts.

Officials said an Atlanta Police Department officer responded and some people in the group climbed on top of the patrol vehicle and started damaging it. Shortly after, troopers with Georgia State Patrol also arrived.

GSP said a Camaro drove away from the scene and troopers chased the driver down through Buckhead. The driver eventually got away near Powers Ferry Road, according to investigators.

Around 11 p.m., GSP said they responded to a second street racing incident on Piedmont Avenue and Rock Springs Road.

Neighbors in the area told 11Alive's Brittany Kleinpeter that cars were flying down their street for what seemed like hours.

“I started hearing the street racing. And then I saw all the cars," one neighbor said. "I think there were like three or four street racing cars."

The resident said several GSP cars followed right behind the stream of vehicles.

GSP said a silver Pontiac that was spotted doing donuts in the middle of the intersection drove away from the scene, hit a person, and ended up crashing into another vehicle all before coming to a stop on Monroe Drive.