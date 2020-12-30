Police respond to strong-arm robbery, fight at Perimeter Mall

Police said the incident occurred between known suspects at the shopping center.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to an incident at Perimeter Mall early Tuesday evening that left people trying to get out of the way.

According to Robert Parsons with the Dunwoody Police Department, the incident involved what he called a "strong-arm robbery" at the shopping center and a fight between what he said were known suspects.

Dunwoody Police tweeted a report that indicated that the victim and suspects were familiar with each other.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

There was no immediate information regarding arrests in connection with the robbery.

The police investigation remains ongoing.