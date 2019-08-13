COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school student was arrested after authorities said he attacked a school employee and made threats against the school.

Ty William Holder, 17, was arrested Aug. 10 in connection to the alleged attack.

Details are limited, and officials have not yet released where the alleged incident happened. However, the principal of Walton High School in Cobb County outlined the school's safety procedures in a message to parents.

Dr. Catherine Mallanda said AlertPoint is a "state-of-the art technology that will connect Walton students and staff with local emergency services in a way that could only be dreamed of in the past."

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Meanwhile, Holder now faces charges of felony battery against a school teacher, felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor alcohol possession on school grounds and misdemeanor simple battery against an officer.

A judge issued Holder a $10,000 bond after he spent two days in custody.

