ATLANTA – A 17-year-old student at South Atlanta High School is facing assault charges after he got into a physical fight with a school staff member, allegedly hitting the man in the arm, police said.

The student told police he was in the school’s media center on Oct. 3 when he said he “playfully” hit the 42-year-old staff member in the arm, according to the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

The student hit the staff member on the shoulder with an open hand, according to surveillance video reviewed by police. The employee rushed at the student, grabbing him and shoving him onto a table with books on top, police said. The student, on his stomach, attempted to turn over while being restrained by the teacher who was holding him by the arm.

The student then made a sudden movement and was struck in the face by a staff member and pushed off the table onto the floor, surveillance video showed. The student and staffer are seen arguing with each other as they leave the media center, the police description goes on to say.

The student is now facing charges of simple battery.

