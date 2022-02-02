Students charged, 1 hospitalized after police respond to 'large fight' at high school in DeKalb County

A school resource officer discharged pepper spray as a "measure to control the situation," according to the school system.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police responded to the scene at a DeKalb County High School Wednesday afternoon after a "large fight."

Right now, there are limited details about what exactly happened, but the DeKalb County School District said in a statement school district police responded to Towers High School after a large fight.

The school district did not specify how many people were involved, but a school resource officer discharged pepper spray as a "measure to control the situation," according to the school system.

Emergency Medical Responders on the scene treated those who were impacted and one student had to be hospitalized for what the district said are minor injuries.

Although there is currently limited information about what led up to the fight, the school district said all students who were involved have already been charged in connection to the incident.

Here is the full statement from the DeKalb County School District: