Clark Atlanta students speak out after 4 people shot at homecoming gathering

Four people were shot Sunday morning near the Robert W. Woodruff Library.

ATLANTA — In the early hours of Sunday morning, only a few students were walking around Clark Atlanta University's campus. It was the day after the school's homecoming game and hours after the shooting took place at the Robert W. Woodruff Library near the campus.

One of those students was Ajai Dorsey. The freshman student told 11Alive's Karys Belger she was in the area when she heard gunshots.

"Everybody was just having a good time out here," she said. "And the next thing you know, I see everybody running. Just like ten shots or more."

She said the incident traumatized her and she thinks more security measures should be put in place.

"I'm so nervous about last night. Yeah, so very traumatizing," she described.

Atlanta Police say the shooting took place while a group of people were gathered near the library listening to music by a DJ.

Clark Atlanta University sent a statement saying in part:

"The preliminary investigation revealed a total of four individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries from shots fired from a vehicle traveling West on Parsons Street. Of the four, two were CAU students, one AUC student and one non-student."

Hours after the police cleared the scene, the promenade in front of the library was littered with the remnants of the night prior, including a pair of shoes and containers filled with food.

Patin Drayton-Brown told 11Alive she wished the school had been more communicative about what took place.

"We got an email at 2:48 at it all happened," she said. "Meanwhile, people were in the group chats in a central posting you'll see inside. They say shots were being fired, but 2 hours later, now a clerk is sending something out. But it's already over at that point."

Clark Atlanta University's police department announced increased patrols in the wake of the incident.

The impact is being felt by students at other schools in the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

"I hope that we move forward and take the correct safety precautions for the homecoming," Robert Norwood, a senior at Morehouse College told 11Alive. "You see, due to the fact that our homecoming is next week and we don't want to have any more incidents like this with students getting injured."

He said he's praying for the Clark Atlanta students who were hurt and their families and he hopes all of the schools in the AUC can come together to create a solution that keeps students safe.