One man is dead and another is injured after a heated exchange at a fast-food restaurant.

It happened at the Subway on Panola Road around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said a Subway employee and two men got into an argument inside the restaurant. The dispute continued outside and the Subway employee fired several gunshots.

Police said one man was dead when they arrived and the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. They have yet to release the names of the people involved.

The employee is in custody and is being questioned. At this time, police have not said who the gun belonged to.

