DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a heated exchange at a Subway restaurant Monday night.

It happened at the Subway on Panola Road around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said a Subway employee and two men got into an argument inside the restaurant. According to police, Jeremiah Furlow pointed at gun at a worker inside the store.The dispute continued outside and the Subway employee fired several gunshots.

Police said one man was dead when they arrived and Furlow was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the Subway employee will not be charged in the incident.

Furlow is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Police said his actions led to the fatal shooting.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them