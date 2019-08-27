SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police officers arrested a man who's accused of meeting a girl through social media, then meeting her to have sex.

Nicholas John Butler, 21, is facing four counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Child 13 to 15 Years Old.

Suffolk Police

Officers said they began their investigation into a possible sexual relationship between Butler and the girl on August 25. His encounters with her supposedly took place between August 15 and August 25.

Police arrested Butler on August 26.

Butler was at the Western Tidewater Jail Thursday morning. Police were continuing their investigation and said additional charges may be coming.