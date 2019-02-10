SUGAR HILL, Ga. — A man was seen on surveillance video attempting to make coffee while burglarizing businesses in Gwinnett County and police want to identify him.

Between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., on Sept. 16, a man was captured on surveillance video burglarizing a series of businesses on Bailey Avenue in Sugar Hill.

The suspect spent several hours stealing computer equipment, televisions, sports memorabilia and food, Gwinnett Police said.

During his time inside one of the businesses, he tried to make coffee. He was unsuccessful. Instead, he stole several of the coffee pods.

At one point, police believe he may have attempted to steal a van parked on the property.

Two of the businesses in the police report include National Rollout Company and M&O Wood Finishers.

Detectives are eager to identify this suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-086257 & 19-086274

