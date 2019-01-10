CORNELIA, Ga. — When police arrived at a north Georgia home on Sunday, they knew they had a tragedy. They just didn't know at the time that it was a murder.

Cornelia Police said they were called to a home on Straight Street around 10 a.m. that day to reports that 36-year-old Christopher Elderth had possibly committed suicide. But, during the course of an investigation that included police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Banks County Sheriff's Office, police found evidence that there was someone else possibly tied to his death.

Authorities secured warrants for the arrest of 22-year-old Anslee Danielle Foster for murder - though more charges are expected according to Cornelia police.

Officers caught up with Foster at a homeless shelter in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She awaits extradition back to Georgia for the crime investigators believe she committed.

Cornelia Police stress that the incident appears to be isolated though it's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. The department didn't provide a motive for the crime but asked the public to keep the family of the victim in their prayers.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Subway employee shoots 2 men after argument spills outside restaurant

Man goes on rampage, vandalizes state Capitol, police say