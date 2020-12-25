x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Crime

Man killed in Summerhill stabbing on Christmas Day

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed around 5 a.m. this morning.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ATLANTA — A man was killed in a stabbing early Christmas morning in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a report of a person stabbed around 5 a.m. this morning, on Georgia Ave. They said officers discovered an "adult male with multiple stab wounds."

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

They have not released an identity for the victim. There is no word on a potential suspect.

"Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident," a release said.

Related Articles