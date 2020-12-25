Man killed in Summerhill stabbing on Christmas Day

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed around 5 a.m. this morning.

ATLANTA — A man was killed in a stabbing early Christmas morning in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a report of a person stabbed around 5 a.m. this morning, on Georgia Ave. They said officers discovered an "adult male with multiple stab wounds."

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

They have not released an identity for the victim. There is no word on a potential suspect.