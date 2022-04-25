Argument turns into shooting on Sunday in northwest Atlanta, police say

APD said the shooting happened on Sunday and escalated from an argument.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police responded to a shooting where one person was injured over the weekend in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said they met a person Sunday at Grady Memorial Hospital who'd been shot during an argument and took themselves to the hospital. The victim is stable, APD said.

APD added that the shooting happened at 2479 Abner Terrace, which is in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood near Carver Hills. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.