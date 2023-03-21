Man critically hurt after DeKalb County shooting, police say

Police were called to investigate Tuesday afternoon.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting in Stonecrest Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb County Police Department investigators were called to an area by 6200 Sunflower Pl. just before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot, they said. The address seems to be in a small neighborhood.

He was rushed to the hospital to receive critical care.

Investigators are still in the neighborhood and are now joined by homicide detectives. Police did not offer any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.