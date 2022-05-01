21-year-old shot dead at apartment off Sunset Avenue in Atlanta, police say

Police say a dispute led to the shooting.

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn more about a dispute that led to a deadly shooting Saturday night in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said officers were called to a person shot call at 537 Sunset Avenue around 10 p.m. That's where they found a 21-year-old man deceased from an apparent gunshot.

Woolfolk said a dispute inside the apartment led to the shooting. He added that the suspect fled the scene and that it is currently an active investigation.