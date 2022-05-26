Surveillance video | Suspect crashes U-Haul into convenience store before stealing ATM in Acworth

Investigators discovered the U-Haul had been stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

ACWORTH, Ga. — Police in Acworth are looking for a suspect who rammed a U-Haul into a convenience store, then drove off with an ATM Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Acworth Police Department, officers responded to a burglary at 4739 South Main Street. That's the address of the Texaco Food Mart convenience store.

Surveillance video shows someone wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, green pants, and black and white shoes getting out of a white Ford Transit U-Haul van in front of the Texaco.

That's when they force their way inside, shattering the glass of the convenience store's front door before unsuccessfully attempting to move the ATM.

Moments later, surveillance video shows the U-Haul van ram its rear-end into the front of the store, striking the ATM from the outside of the building multiple times to knock it over. The machine was bolted in place.

After the second strike, the vehicle is shown pulling forward while taking the front door of the convenience store along with it. Then the suspect is pictured hopping out of the van, and yanking the ATM until it eventually detaches.

The suspect loaded the machine onto the U-Haul van before driving off, surveillance video shows.

A statement from police indicates investigators later found the U-Haul van at a store on Canton Road. Officials confirmed the van had been stolen.