New sureveillance video released of suspects in deadly shooting of 24-year-old DeKalb County security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after a 24-year-old security guard was shot and killed while at work at a car dealership, DeKalb County Police is releasing a new surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects.

Henry Ashley was shot to death while investigating a suspicious person's alert Saturday night at a car dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest. When officers arrived, they found the security guard shot. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries, DeKalb County Police said.

So far, none of the five suspects that police previously released a photo of have been arrested.

The newly released surveillance video shows the suspects leaving in a grey hatchback toward Rockdale County, according to DeKalb County Police.

The victim's wife said the two had a 4-year-old son together and had plans to buy their first house in the near future. She said all she wants is justice.