New sureveillance video released of suspects in deadly shooting of 24-year-old DeKalb County security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after a 24-year-old security guard was shot and killed while at work at a car dealership, DeKalb County Police is releasing a new surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects.
Henry Ashley was shot to death while investigating a suspicious person's alert Saturday night at a car dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest. When officers arrived, they found the security guard shot. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries, DeKalb County Police said.
So far, none of the five suspects that police previously released a photo of have been arrested.
The newly released surveillance video shows the suspects leaving in a grey hatchback toward Rockdale County, according to DeKalb County Police.
The victim's wife said the two had a 4-year-old son together and had plans to buy their first house in the near future. She said all she wants is justice.
If anyone has any information or recognizes any of the suspects, you can call detectives at (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. Any information leading up to an arrest(s) may be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.