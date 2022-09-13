APD releases surveillance video of suspect in connection to shooting at Woodruff Park

The shooting took place Saturday around 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators have released surveillance video of a suspect who they believe shot a man at Woodruff Park.

The shooting took place Saturday around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS critically hurt, according to APD.

APD is asking the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip here. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.