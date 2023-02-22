Police to give update in death of missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl

So far in the case, one ex-Doraville police officer, Miles Bryant, has been arrested and charged with concealing Susana Morales' death.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police on Wednesday morning they will provide an update on the case of a 16-year-old, Susana Morales, who was missing for months before she was found dead earlier this month.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

So far in the case, one ex-Doraville police officer, Miles Bryant, has been arrested and charged with concealing Morales' death.

Detectives had been searching for the teen since July 26, 2022. They believed she might have gotten into a car as she was walking home from a friend's house.

A location app and video last pinged her on Singleton Road, showing she was walking in the direction of her home on Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. Her phone last pinged five minutes later, updating her location to an area on Oak Loch Trace -- her last known location. That's where her phone died and shut off, officials said.

Police had originally considered her a runaway and said there was no indication she was held against her will; no signs of abduction or physical assault.

Her remains were found in early February near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Police have accused Bryant of dumping her naked body into the woods.

According to warrants, Bryant lived in Norcross near the location where Morales' family lived and where she originally went missing. He also allegedly gave a false report on July 27 last year that his personal car had been broken into and a gun had been taken from inside.

Jasmine, Morales' sister, spoke to 11Alive's Dawn White about Susana.

“I want her to be remembered for her kind soul. She was sweet and nice," Jasmine said.

Jasmine had a strong message for former officer Bryant.