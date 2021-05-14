Suspect wanted | Warrants for rape, child molestation issued for 24-year-old man

The Hall County Sheriff's Office warns the public not to approach Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla and to contact 911 instead.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Investigators are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on multiple charges that include rape and child molestation and involving two different victims.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, released a statement warning residents to be on the lookout for 24-year-old Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla of Gainesville. Just days earlier, investigators had obtained warrants against Hernandez-Bonilla. Among the charges were two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation, and three counts of child molestation.

The charges stem from incidents involving two victims in multiple years. The sheriff's office said that one count of rape came from an incident that occurred on June 6, 2020, and involved a female victim.

The rest of the charges stem from several incidents involving a different female victim who was under the age of 16. Those occurred in Hall County at the victim's home between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2019.

Investigators added that Hernandez-Bonilla also has several outstanding warrants from an incident that occurred in 2017 during a traffic stop on Athens Highway at Monroe Drive. That incident led to charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, and failure to maintain lane.

The sheriff's office described Hernandez-Bonilla as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They added that he is known to work in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) field. He also goes by multiple names including Alex Bonilla, Selvin Arnulfo Bonilla, Selvin Bonilla, and Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez.