Suspect accused of killing 6-month-old waives initial court appearance

Dequasie Jonathan Little is charged with with murder and aggravated assault with intent to commit murder for the death of baby Grayson Fleming.

The 22-year-old accused of killing a 6-month-old baby in an Atlanta drive-by shooting waived his first court appearance on Tuesday.

According to Fulton County jail officials, Dequasie Jonathan Little will remain in jail without bond. He is charged with with murder and aggravated assault with intent to commit murder for the death of baby Grayson Fleming.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not been set.

Atlanta Police said the child, who was not the intended target, was in a vehicle along Anderson Avenue when he was hit by a bullet.

A witness told 11Alive he saw a black car and a silver Jeep going down the street with at least one person firing shots from one of the vehicles. It took less than 24 hours for police to arrest Little in the shooting investigation.

“We're confident that we have the shooter and we’re looking to gather more individuals that were involved," Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Tuesday during a news conference.

Bryant expressed frustrations with recent crime.

"I'm mad as hell that the incident occurred in the first place," the police chief said. "We're in a place where violence in our major cities and in our country has gotten out of control."

Mayor Andre Dickens, who went to the scene after the shooting happened Monday, also said gun violence is out of control.

"We will not stop until we stop this gun violence," the mayor added.

