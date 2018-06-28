DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a weeks-long search, police say they've arrested the man accused of a killing caught on camera.

DeKalb County Police say it was June 12 when a man got out of his car and shot and killed 29-year-old Anthony Jordan in the 1500 block of Redan Road. Jordan was standing at the end of a strip mall when the shooting occurred.

Investigators were able to use surveillance in the area to capture the face of the man they believed to be responsible. They were finally able to identify him as 30-year-old Wilson Tychicus Cameron. Authorities arrested him June 25 in Los Angeles, California.

DeKalb Police Detective Chris Tappen said the suspect, Cameron, sat in his car for almost 30 minutes on that day before getting out and walking into the Citgo gas station that sits next to the strip mall. He made a purchase inside with cash and then got back into a Cadillac.

As Cameron drove toward the end of the strip mall, the video shows him stopping and getting out of the car.

In the clip that shows the moment before the suspect fires his gun, you can also see the victim and a witness who works at one of the businesses. The victim is standing in the far right corner wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Cameron then allegedly got out of the car and pointed a gun at Jordan. Tappen said four shots were fired, hitting the victim twice, including once in the head.

The 30-year-old is now in custody and is awaiting extradition back to DeKalb County.

