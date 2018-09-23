MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- After nearly 6-hours of searching, a suspect who allegedly tried to hit officers with his vehicle during a traffic stop has been caught, authorities confirm.

According to a spokesperson for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, Joseph Jeannick Moore was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

"Moore tried to outrun members of the Fugitive Squad and realized quickly why he was never asked to be on the track team in high school," the sheriff's office statement said.

It all started on I-75 at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday when officers made a traffic stop. During the stop, the driver took off. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers chased the vehicle off the interstate and into McDonough. The pursuit almost came to an end in a culdesac on Autumn Lake Drive.

But, as officers began to approach the vehicle, believed to be Moore, started driving directly toward them, preliminary reports suggest. Two of the police officers fired at the vehicle as it drove off.

The GBI said that the vehicle was later found empty on Head Lane in McDonough. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill later identified the suspect in the incident as Moore who now has a felony probation warrant out of Clayton County as well.

The GBI is continuing its independent investigation and will turn over its findings to the Henry County District Attorney upon its completion.

