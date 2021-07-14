Atlanta Police looking for suspect who allegedly fired shots at park near pool

APD said a man wearing a red shirt and red shorts entered the pool's locked gates and started an argument with the lifeguard.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged aggravated assault at the Rev. James Orange Park near the pool.

Police said it happened on Monday, June 28 at 7:36 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a call of a "dispute with a weapon." When officers arrived, a lifeguard said a teen snuck in and she asked him to leave, according to the police report.

APD said when the teen left, he jumped a fence and scraped his arm. He returned to the pool with his mom and several others, who said the lifeguard of injured her son.

During that time, APD said a man wearing a red shirt and red shorts entered the pool's locked gates and started an argument with the lifeguard.

According to APD, he told the lifeguard that "He's there for her and he wants her" and pulled out a black handgun, shooting the gun once in the air and a second time in an unknown direction.

APD said no injuries were reported.

Officers also said the lifeguard had just started at the pool and didn't know the people who came to the pool.