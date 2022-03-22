Suspect armed with a gun aboard Greyhound bus in Gwinnett County, SWAT responding

Police said the driver and passengers have been evacuated.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The SWAT team is at a scene on Interstate 85 in Norcross Tuesday morning responding to a report of a suspect armed with a gun on a Greyhound bus.

According to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers and SWAT are surrounding the bus stopped on the I-85 northbound ramp to Indian Trail.

Right now, there is no information on whether there are any injuries, or the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. However, police said all passengers and the driver have been evacuated from the bus.

The incident was blocking all lanes of traffic on the roadway shortly after 10 a.m., according to a Tweet from Gwinnett Police. Authorities have since opened at least one of the northbound lanes on I-85.

I-85 north and south are shut down at Indian Trail due to an incident on the ramp. If traveling north, divert at Jimmy Carter, if traveling south divert at Beaver Ruin. Avoid the area and expect delays.#GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/pjlwadjP3C — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 22, 2022

Just after noon, a public safety alert went out to phones, alarming people about traffic backups in the area due to the SWAT situation.

The scene is still causing heavy delays. Motorists are advised to divert at Beaver Ruin if they're traveling south, and to detour at Jimmy Carter if driving north.