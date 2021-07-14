Suspect arrested after shooting at Clayton County officers, police say possible ambush

Clayton County Police say their officers were possibly ambushed.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police say their officers were possibly ambushed after arresting a suspect who allegedly flagged them down and started shooting at them Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the possible ambush happened while responding to a domestic call.

Clayton County Police Department's Public Informations Officer, Jordan Parrish, said officers responded to the call regarding a domestic dispute at the 700 block of Mount Zion Road. That's nearby several apartment complexes, businesses, and restaurants.

The suspect involved in the domestic dispute flagged down officers when they arrived, according to Parrish. While officers were approaching the residence, the suspect started firing shots toward them, Parrish said.

Parrish said Clayton officers didn't shoot back.

"To ensure officer safety and the safety of the civilians, of the community, our officers did not engage back in firing," he said.

Once the gunfire stopped, the suspect ran away toward the back of the residence. That is when officers tried to apprehend the suspect and a foot chase ensued, according to Parrish.

Several additional police units, a K-9, and a helicopter were called out to help the officers capture the suspect during the incident, police explained.

Officers later were able to arrest the suspect without further incident, according to Parish.

A video included in the department's post, shows crime scene tape blocking off an area at an apartment complex and several police cars on the scene.

However, police did not reveal the charges the suspect is facing and they did not say if anyone was injured during the shooting.

This is a developing story, stick with 11Alive for updates.