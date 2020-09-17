Suspect arrested after taking, crashing marked police car, sheriff says

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says a suspect stole a marked police car and crashed it during a chase.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday evening, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, a suspect took a marked Clayton County police car and led law enforcment on a chase before crashing the car.

Initially, Hill said, Clayton County Police had responded to an automobile wreck on Tara Boulevard at Poston Road.

Hill said that deputies also responded to the scene to assist with traffic control in the area.

When the deputies arrived, Hill said, they observed officers struggling with a suspect later identified as Christopher Abram.

Hill said that Abram was able to get away from the officers and jump into one of the marked Clayton County Police cars. As Abram drove off, he struck another vehicle.

Authorities gave chase, which ended on Noah's Ark Road when Abram lost control of the patrol car, Hill said.

Abram was taken into custody without further incident, Hill said.