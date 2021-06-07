Suspect arrested on murder charges after two killed during shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

ATLANTA — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two men at a gas station in Stone Mountain back in April.

Officials arrested a 29-year-old from Stone Mountain at a Powder Springs home on two charges of malice murder in the deaths of Jamitre Weaver and Gerico Floyd on Tuesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit worked with the U.S. Marshals and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect and one of the victims had been in an argument on Thursday, April 8, 2021 when gunfire broke out around 10 p.m. at a Stone Mountain gas station at the intersection of Redan Road and Panola Road.

Weaver died on the scene and Floyd died after being taken to Hillandale Hospital, authorities said.