Atlanta Police arrest serial burglar suspect following break-ins at 17 local businesses

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has taken to social media to report a recent arrest. The arrest is connected to a string of break-ins that have affected a variety of Atlanta businesses.

On November 3, Atlanta Police officers and members of the Auto Crimes Unit arrested a serial commercial burglary suspect. Following an interview with the suspect, a list of affected businesses has been revealed.

On October 10, the Atlanta Police Department Burglary unit opened an investigation into the burglary of several local businesses. Similarities between the burglaries led investigators to believe that the crimes may have been committed by a single suspect. Investigators have since linked the suspect to at least 12 different burglaries within the City of Atlanta.

After interviewing the suspect, APD determined that he was linked to additional crimes within Atlanta. Warrants have since been obtained to a list of businesses that have recently been broken into.

"The Atlanta Police Department is extremely proud of Investigator Bahry, Investigator Taylor and Officer Severance for putting the pieces of this puzzle together and quickly identifying a suspect," APD wrote on their Facebook page. "The Department would also like to recognize Zone 3 Officer Bush for locating and apprehending the suspect with the assistance of the Zone 3 Crime Suppression Unit and the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit, just hours after receiving notification of the warrants. We are confident this arrest has prevented burglaries from occurring at other businesses within the city. We could not be prouder of all the officers and investigators involved in getting this out-of-control serial burglary suspect into custody to account for his crimes. These communities can rest a little easier knowing this thief is behind bars."

Here's a list of the businesses that APD reported were broken into: