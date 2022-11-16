Suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to woman's killing at East Point beauty shop

Additionally, police released a photo of a second suspect they said they are still actively searching for.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department has arrested a man they say killed a woman after robbing a beauty shop on Tuesday.

Nathan Huff, 43, is charged with murder in connection to the deadly robbery at Beauty World Beauty Supply at 3114 Washington Rd. in East Point. When officers arrived at the beauty shop, they found a woman with "apparent gunshot wounds in what appears to be a robbery."

The woman was treated on scene by East Point Fire & Rescue, and then taken to Grady Hospital for additional medical treatment, where she later died, police said.

Huff was arrested less than 24 hours after police said they had "strong leads" in the case.

Additionally, police released a photo of a second suspect they said they are still actively searching for. The man, who was not named by police, was last seen wearing a yellow jacket. Authorities released the following photo:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect above or additional information in the case should contact East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or email them at policedepartment@eastpointcity.org