x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Atlanta Police make arrest after shooting near Adams Park leaves one dead

De’Andrea Franklin Hall, 21, was killed in a shooting on Valentine's Day, according to APD.
Police lights (Stock photo)

ATLANTA — A woman was murdered near Adams Park on Valentine's Day. The Atlanta Police Department has since arrested a suspect.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 14, Atlanta police officers responded to a person shot call at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW --where the body of 21-year-old De’Andrea Franklin Hall was found with a gunshot wound. On Feb. 19, homicide investigators secured Fulton County arrest warrants for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia recognizes first Ahmaud Arbery Day | Cobb County DA hosts vigil