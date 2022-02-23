Atlanta Police make arrest after shooting near Adams Park leaves one dead

ATLANTA — A woman was murdered near Adams Park on Valentine's Day. The Atlanta Police Department has since arrested a suspect.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 14, Atlanta police officers responded to a person shot call at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW --where the body of 21-year-old De’Andrea Franklin Hall was found with a gunshot wound. On Feb. 19, homicide investigators secured Fulton County arrest warrants for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting.