Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home

ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said.

Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening.

"Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta Police Department, who were able to make an arrest," Mayor Dickens said.

Brown is now being questioned by Atlanta Police. His arrest took place less than 24 hours after surveillance video was released.

Atlanta Police said the alleged murder happened at a home in the Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner and police identified the deceased woman as 77-year-old Eleanor "Ellen" J. Bowles.

Homicide commander Lt. Dearlove said the motive appears to be a crime interrupted, where the woman encountered the suspect attempting to steal her Lexus SUV.

Dearlove said the woman was stabbed multiple times and was discovered by her son who was coming home for the holiday.

Officers said they believe the crime likely happened between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and are working to determine how the suspects gained entry into the gated community.

Officers previously released surveillance photos of a person of interest who they were trying to identify, but have now arrested. The car was recovered by police Saturday night in DeKalb County and said it had been driven throughout the city prior to that.

"She was a kind, precious, funny, loving mother, grandmother, and friend -- and so much more," organizers of an online fundraiser said. They are raising money for an organization she cared greatly for -- the Atlanta Humane Society and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Her son Michael, who found his slain mother, said that he is committed to spreading the word about what happened to his mom and hopes that people who read what happened can come together to bring about change when it comes to violent and senseless crimes.

The neighborhood is roughly one mile away from the Georgia Governor's Mansion in Atlanta's Buckhead district.

