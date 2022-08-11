Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, sheriff says

It happened on July 13, deputies said, at a Chevron gas station on Candler Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old in connection with the shooting and killing of a man at a gas station earlier this month, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on July 13, deputies said, at a Chevron on Candler Road in Decatur.

The DeKalb County Sherriff's Office said that Jimmy Holmes, of Decatur, was charged with aggravated assault and murder for fatally shooting 36-year-old Demario Parrish.

According to the sheriff's office, Parrish had been shot twice. Security camera video obtained by 11Alive shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Holmes was taken into custody on Thursday at the Candler Forest Apartments and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.