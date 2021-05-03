DeKalb Police arrest man accused of hitting firefighter with car

Police released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday. They announced his arrest one day later.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police have arrested a man they say hit a firefighter who was directing traffic - and then kept driving.

Police released a photo on Wednesday of the suspect in the case which occurred on Feb. 17. According to the department, the firefighter was directing traffic on Covington Highway near Midway Road around 5 p.m. that day when he was struck. Police didn't provide the firefighter's condition but did say that he survived the incident.

The suspect's car was described as a black four-door Mercedes Benz "with chrome effects on the front fender." On Thursday, police announced that they had identified and arrested the man they believe was behind the wheel.