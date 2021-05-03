DeKalb Police arrest man accused of hitting firefighter with car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police have arrested a man they say hit a firefighter who was directing traffic - and then kept driving.
Police released a photo on Wednesday of the suspect in the case which occurred on Feb. 17. According to the department, the firefighter was directing traffic on Covington Highway near Midway Road around 5 p.m. that day when he was struck. Police didn't provide the firefighter's condition but did say that he survived the incident.
The suspect's car was described as a black four-door Mercedes Benz "with chrome effects on the front fender." On Thursday, police announced that they had identified and arrested the man they believe was behind the wheel.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department's traffic specialist detectives at 770-724-7610.