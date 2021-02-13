Suspect arrested in LaGrange shooting that killed one, left another hurt

Calvin Demond Sanders, 32, was taken into custody in Woodbury, Ga., on the open warrants, police said.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange took a 32-year-old man into custody on Friday in connection with open warrants tied to the shooting on the front porch of a home on Sunday, Jan. 17, that killed one man and left another injured.

Calvin Demond Sanders was found in Woodbury, Ga., and arrested before being taken to the Troup County Jail, police said.

According to police, officers had responded to a call regarding a person shot at a residence in the 100 block of Wright Street in LaGrange shortly after 10 p.m. that evening, and found the two men on the front porch of the home.

Investigators said 29-year-old Deandre Rashad Cotton was deceased on the porch, after being shot in the head.

They said the second victim, 28-year-old Jamarius Dunlap, had been shot once was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He was eventually flown by Life Flight to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.