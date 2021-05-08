Suspect arrested out of state in killing of Brookhaven transgender woman

Pedro Silva-Renteria was arrested near Grand Prairie, Texas.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police announced Thursday the arrest of 18-year-old Pedro Silva-Renteria, a suspect in the shooting death of a transgender woman.

Silva-Renteria was arrested near Grand Prairie, Texas, and will be held there pending extradition to Georgia. He will then be taken to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Jail.

Police allege Silva-Renteria murdered Sophie Vasquez at her Brookhaven apartment. The 36-year-old was found by officers the morning of May 4 with multiple gunshot wounds at the doorstep of her home.

Silva-Renteria is charged with murder and additional charges are expected to be added.

Police said Silva-Renteria and Vasquez were familiar with one another but stopped short of calling them friends.