Suspect arrested in connection to death of woman during road rage incident, police say

Officers said Javonte Scrutchins was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
ATLANTA — A man was arrested by Atlanta Police on Monday in connection to the death of a 31-year-old woman during a road rage shooting earlier this month.

Javonte Scrutchins had active warrants out for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

Officers said he was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Police said the shooting happened September 5 around 2 a.m. on Browns Mill Road, south of the Brown's Mill Golf Course and east of Interstate 75.

Three cars were involved in the crash and officers said a woman was shot and killed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 31-year-old Desiree George. Police said she was shot multiple times. 

Police also confirmed there was a child in the car with George. They said the child was not injured in the shooting.

