Suspect charged in I-85 shootings had over 2,000 rounds of ammo in car, police say

Police say a large cache of weapons was also found.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a gunman who was arrested in connection to three separate shootings on Interstate 85 in Troup County had over 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming amount of weapons in his car.

Jerel Raphael Brown, who is from Montgomery, Ala., was taken into custody by Alabama authorities in Chambers County Wednesday after a deputy spotted his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, but Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris said they have not found a motive for the "seemingly random shootings" in a video posted to Facebook Thursday.

“Because of the alarming amount of weaponry recovered and combined with the actions of the suspect there can be little doubt that the immediate collaborative efforts of all the agencies involved ended an active danger to the public that span for multiple communities and into multiple states," Harris said.

The 39-year-old suspect was charged with attempted murder after Auburn, Ala. police officers responded to a report of an individual laying the roadway on I-85, authorities said. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was airlifted to a Montgomery hospital where he was in critical condition.

One of the interstate shootings occurred in Troup County where the 39-year-old suspect was charged by the Troup County Sherriff's Office with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree criminal damage.

A third shooting was also reported by Brown in his white Cadillac in Montgomery, Alabama. Police say that in addition to the large cache of weapons found, they also recovered the gun they believe Brown used on other motorists.