BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged with multiple charges after a missing man's body was found in the trunk of a car.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner identified the body found in the trunk of a Toyota Camry on June 20 as 57-year-old Victor Clark.

Following the identification, Barrow County Sheriff charged 34-year-old Anthony Woschula with murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and tampering with evidence.

On June 20, BCSO responded around 7:30 a.m. to a missing person call in the 300 block of Chimney Trace Drive in Winder, Georgia. When they got there, deputies found Woschula, who ran from them due to possible drug charges.

After further investigation, deputies determined that Woschula may have knowledge of the location of the missing person, Clark.

Neighbors told 11Alive Clark is originally from North Carolina but has been living in and out of the Chimney Trace Drive home for many years. They said it was Woschula's father who reported Clark missing Wednesday morning after not hearing from him in nearly a day, which was unusual.

Investigators soon found Clark's body in the trunk of his Toyota Camry in the area of Kilcrease and Witley Roads, just on the other side of the Gwinnett County border.

Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith confirmed to 11Alive Clark died from a gunshot wound and investigators believe the shooting occurred inside the home on Chimney Trace Drive.

Woschula was denied bond and is being detained at the Barrow County Detention Center.

