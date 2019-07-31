COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after authorities said he chased someone around a gas station parking lot with a machete.

It happened July 27 around 8 p.m. at the Hurt Road Texaco in Austell, according to warrants from Cobb County.

According to documents, Dave Anthony Williams faces charges of battery and aggravated assault with intent to murder in connection to the incident.

A criminal warrants said Williams chased another man through the parking lot for nearly 30 seconds and hit the victim with the machete multiple times, all the while the victim tried to stop the attack.

At one point, warrants said the victim fell to the ground, but Williams continued to try and swing at him with the machete.

Police said witnesses filmed the altercation. Investigators viewed the video, confirming the alleged attack.

Police have since arrested Williams.

