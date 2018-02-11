GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- The 19-year-old who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Gwinnett Officer Antwan Toney had a court hearing Friday.

Isaiah Pretlow was captured by officers the night of the shooting

On Friday, he appeared in court for a combined preliminary and bond hearing for his role as an alleged accomplice in Officer Toney's death. Pretlow was denied bond.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Toney was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked at Crumps Landing and White Road near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville. An anonymous caller told 911 dispatchers they believed the people in the car were smoking pot. Toney died from his injuries.

During Friday's hearing, Gwinnett County Police Detective Dallas York testified for the prosecution.

"At 2:42 p.m. officer Toney arrives on scene , according to the investigation he immediately receives gun fire, shortly there after the suspect vehicle flees the scene."

Officers caught up with Pretlow not long after; they said he allegedly pointed a gun at another officer.

Gunshots were fired. The defense asked York if the gunshots came from the other officer.

"That's correct sir. According to Officer Ingle, the black male when he came around the trailer produced a handgun at him and he shot once saw the gun coming in his direction."

The defense countered York's statement.

"Is there anyone else out there other than Officer Ingle, from law enforcement who reportedly witnessed my client produce, brandish, point a handgun?" the defense asked.

"No sir, they pulled up immediately after," York replied.

Police said the second suspect, Tafahree Maynard, was the one who shot Toney.

Maynard was shot and killed by police two days later. Two officers opened the shed door and found 18-year-old Maynard inside, surrounded by clothes. They gave him verbal commands but he refused to comply. An officer deployed a Taser. Ayers said Maynard had an "edged" weapon in his hand. He was shot and killed.

