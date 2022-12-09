Suspect in custody after elderly woman kidnapped in Clayton County, police say

The 86-year-old victim is now back home safe.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in connection to the kidnapping of an elderly woman in Clayton County is now in custody, according to police.

That woman, who is 86-year-old and has dementia, is now back home safe.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Clayton County Police responded to the 7882 North Main Street -- the site of Lucky Food Mart -- to a call of a stolen vehicle where Shirley Jenkins McCurry was still inside the car when the vehicle was stolen, authorities said.

Police said she was found safe along Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.

The car the suspect was driving was seen on surveillance cameras around 4:29 p.m. Thursday near Marietta Street and Means Street in Atlanta.

Police were then able to grab an image of someone they believed to be the suspect via a storefront's surveillance camera.

However, it is not clear at this time if that individual is indeed the person police have arrested.