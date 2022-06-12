DeKalb Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old shot, killed during candlelight vigil

Ian Hagerty, 17, was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Ta’neaious McCune on Nov. 27.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at a candlelight vigil.

Ian Hagerty was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Ta’neaious McCune in the parking lot of the Highlands at East Atlanta Apartment Complex off Flat Shoals Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. Police previously said McCune had been shot and killed by a homeowner after he allegedly broke into his home near Gresham Park.

While a crowd was gathering to remember McCune police said someone ran up and started shooting.

“It’s sad, we can’t even mourn the death of someone without something else occurring. It’s really sad,” said a DeKalb County resident, who didn’t want to give his name because he was afraid for his own safety. "It’s horrible that it happened because there was plenty of kids out here and just threatening the lives of innocent children and innocent people and the elderly, these are elderly who stay in the front here."

A 16-year-old was also rushed to the hospital after getting shot in his hand and an 11-year-old was shot in his finger at the vigil, DeKalb Police said.

“I heard it this morning. They were saying it this morning and I said, 'Lord have mercy, Jesus Christ.' It makes me feel kind of sad to know that could go on, someone could get killed out here, someone can be shot out here,” resident Marilyn Barner said.

Authorities are now looking for the person, pictured below, who's accused of firing the shots at the vigil. Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850.