DeKalb Police ask public for help identifying suspect in connection to Shell gas station shooting

The shooting happened Monday at the Shell gas station at 4605 Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a DeKalb gas station. The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify him.

The shooting happened Monday at the Shell gas station at 4605 Glenwood Road in Decatur. The suspect ran away southbound on Glenfair Road, DeKalb Police said.

Before the shooting took place, the suspect was dropped off by a tan or copper Infinity QX30 SUV with the Georgia license plate: CNV1786, according to the police department.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault and the SUV's driver is wanted for questioning only, DeKalb Police said.

You can see the suspect and the SUV pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb's Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or CrimeStoppers.